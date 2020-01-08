Maple Grove Senior High students will perform their annual Benefit Concert this Friday, Jan.10, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now online or at the door.
This concert is entirely produced by MGSH students and they put together a great line-up.
The Benefit Concert is a variety of acts from talented MGSH students in one show all to raise money for charity. The show is completely student-led and all participants dedicate their hard work, time, and talents to this show. The acts include everything; poetry, singing, dancing, drums, and magic.
This year, they are raising money for Avenues for The Homeless Youth. They are a non-profit that provides shelter, guidance and plans for education, health, etc. Website: avenuesforyouth.org.
