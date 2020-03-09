Maple Grove students are 2020 National Merit Scholarship finalists

National Merit Scholarship finalists include Maple Grove Senior High students (left to right) Heather Breidenbach, Jordan Chacko, Shreya Golakoti and Zachary Majorowicz. They are pictured with MGSH Principal Bart Becker.

Four students from Maple Grove Senior High have been named 2020 National Merit Scholarship finalists.

Heather Breidenbach, Jordan Chacko, Shreya Golakoti and Zachary Majorowicz join approximately 15,000 high school students nationwide as finalists this year. After earning this distinction, all four students will continue in the competition for 7,600 available scholarships worth more than $31 million. Winners will be announced between March and mid-June.

Learn more about the National Merit Scholarship Program at nationalmerit.org.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments