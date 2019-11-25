Maple Grove student wins $10,000 STEM scholarship

Maple Grove High School senior, Paige Thompson, recently received a $10,000 STEM scholarship during alliantgroup’s annual Think Tank summit. Paige will be attending University of St. Thomas and majoring in biochemistry.
The alliantgroup is focused on strengthening American businesses by helping them reinvest in innovation and job growth. The aim of the summit event was to engage leaders in a dialogue about growing and protecting U.S. businesses, jobs and innovation.
Students across the country applied. Paige was one of the 15 winners. She was also the only recipient from Minnesota. This scholarship will be used exclusively for university tuition and related academic expenses.
In pursuit of her degree in biochemistry, Paige will help fill the growing STEM gap. According to the fourth annual STEM survey by Emerson, 2 out of 5 Americans believe the STEM worker shortage is at crisis levels. And more than ever, businesses are struggling to find technically-skilled talent. In its effort to encourage the next generation of STEM talent, alliantgroup is providing scholarships to students pursuing degrees in STEM like the one given to Paige.
