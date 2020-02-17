Maple Grove student earns national computing, technology award

The Minnesota Aspirations in Computing Program (MNAiC) announced last month that 10 young women from Minnesota high schools, including Sahana Vandayar, a senior at Maple Grove Senior High, have been selected as national honorable mention recipients by the National Center for Women and Information Technology (NCWIT).
Three hundred and sixty students, from an applicant pool of nearly 4,700 were selected for this exclusive honor. Sahana Vandayar, and the other nine selected Minnesota students, fall within the top 8% of nationwide applicants.
According to NCWIT, “Award recipients are selected based on their aptitude and aspirations in technology and computing, as demonstrated by their computing experience, computing-related activities, leadership experience, tenacity in the face of barriers to access, and plans for post-secondary education.”
Prizes and rewards include media recognition, banquet ceremony, job shadow experiences, cash, access to internship opportunities offered by MNAiC sponsors, NCWIT and MNAiC swag, and more. Honorees will be recognized at the 8th Annual Minnesota Aspirations in Computing Award Ceremony on April 15.
