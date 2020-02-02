Comcast announced Jan. 27 plans to open six new Xfinity stores in the Twin Cities by the end of 2020. The nearly $1.5 million investment will place new retail stores in Coon Rapids, Brooklyn Center, Maple Grove, Blaine, Vadnais Heights, and West St. Paul.
Comcast has been transforming its retail centers across the country to make the customer experience better and more convenient. These new stores are designed entirely around the needs of customers, providing them with an opportunity to explore, learn and interact directly with the latest Xfinity products and services. They will feature contemporary hands-on displays and comfortable seating areas where customers can interact with all Xfinity products from internet, video and connected home solutions to Xfinity Mobile, a simple, flexible, affordable wireless plan designed to save customers money.
These new stores will bring the total number of Xfinity Stores in the Twin Cities to 14 by the end of 2020.
“These stores are designed to give customers an awesome experience,” said J.D. Keller, regional senior vice president, Comcast Twin Cities Region. “They are all about providing the best possible service to our customers, as well as giving all consumers a chance to explore our Xfinity products and services firsthand and check out our latest technology in an interactive environment.”
Comcast recently opened the Coon Rapids and Brooklyn Center Xfinity Stores with the remaining locations scheduled to open later in the year.
The stores will range in size from 1,800 to 2,200 square feet and will be staffed by trained technology specialists who can help customers get the most value from their products, like personalizing, managing and controlling their home WiFi experience with Xfinity xFi. The company’s industry-leading platform lets customers easily optimize and evaluate their in-home WiFi performance, view connected devices, pause WiFi access for any device and set usage rules.
Customers can also visit the store to upgrade or swap equipment, ask questions about their Xfinity service or pay a bill. Comcast has built or redesigned more than 400 new stores since 2015. Check here for Xfinity Store locations. Store hours are Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
