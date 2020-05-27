The Maple Grove seniors group is offering an event for those aged 55 and older. On Wednesday, June 3, at 11 a.m., take part in the drive-in bingo event.
Check in at the northwest parking lot of the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road, at 10:30 a.m.
All participants will stay in their cars and need to wear masks when anyone approaches. Everyone will be provided with a game sheet, but people need to bring their own bingo markers.
A total of eight games will be played. Winners will choose from a variety of prizes. There will be no cash prizes.
Space is limited. Register at webtrac.maplegrovemn.gov and use code 201202-12. The cost to attend is $3 per person.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.