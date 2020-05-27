The Maple Grove seniors group is offering an event for those aged 55 and older. On Wednesday, June 3, at 11 a.m., take part in the drive-in bingo event.

Check in at the northwest parking lot of the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road, at 10:30 a.m.

All participants will stay in their cars and need to wear masks when anyone approaches. Everyone will be provided with a game sheet, but people need to bring their own bingo markers.

A total of eight games will be played. Winners will choose from a variety of prizes. There will be no cash prizes.

Space is limited. Register at webtrac.maplegrovemn.gov and use code 201202-12. The cost to attend is $3 per person.

