Due to the success of a recent Fifty-Five Forward Maple Grove Drive-In Bingo, another bingo event is planned.
The next drive-in bingo event is Wednesday, July 8, at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Maple Grove Community Center.
Check in at the northwest parking lot of the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road, at 9 a.m.
All participants will stay in their cars and need to wear masks when anyone approaches. Everyone will be provided with a game sheet, but people need to bring their own bingo markers.
A total of eight games will be played. Winners will choose from a variety of prizes, but no cash prizes will be awarded.
This event is for those people ages 55+ and they must register online no later than July 6. Space is limited. Register at webtrac.maplegrovemn.gov and use cost 201202-15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.