Due to the success of a recent Fifty-Five Forward Maple Grove Drive-In Bingo, another bingo event is planned.

The next drive-in bingo event is Wednesday, June 24, at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Maple Grove Community Center.

Check in at the northwest parking lot of the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road, at 9 a.m.

All participants will stay in their cars and need to wear masks when anyone approaches. Everyone will be provided with a game sheet, but people need to bring their own bingo markers.

A total of eight games will be played. Winners will choose from a variety of prizes, but no cash prizes will be awarded.

This event is for those people ages 55+ and they must register online no later than June 22. Space is limited. Register at webtrac.maplegrovemn.gov and use cost 201202-15. The cost to attend is $3 per person.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments