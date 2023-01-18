Maple Grove senior appointed to Governor’s Young Women’s Cabinet

(Photo courtesy of Osseo AREa Schools)

Achsah Dawson, a senior at Maple Grove Senior High School, has been appointed to Governor Tim Walz’s Young Women’s Cabinet. The cabinet is a partnership between the Governor’s Office and the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota to achieve equity in opportunities and improve the lives of young Black and Indigenous women, women of color, and gender-expansive people.

Achsah Dawson, a senior at Maple Grove Senior High School, was recently appointed to Gov. Tim Walz’s Young Women’s Cabinet. The cabinet is a partnership between the Governor’s Office and the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota to achieve equity in opportunities and improve the lives of young Black and Indigenous women, women of color, and gender-expansive people. The cabinet is composed of 32 young leaders from across the state.

“Serving on the Young Women’s Cabinet is a unique opportunity to make an impact on the lives of current and future Minnesotans,” said Gov. Walz. “I am grateful for this diverse group of leaders and excited to see them pave the way for the next generation of Minnesotans to thrive.”

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments