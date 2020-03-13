Maple Grove, schools create plans for potential COVID-19 outbreak

The cities of Maple Grove and Osseo, along with the Osseo Area School District are working on plans and keeping everyone up to date on the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
As of March 13, there are 14 people in Minnesota who have tested positive for COVID-19.
OSSEO SCHOOLS
The Osseo School District issued a statement to parents of students in the district regarding the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the district, leaders are meeting regularly to monitor the situation and plan for a potential COVID-19 outbreak.
“As we plan our response, we are in frequent contact with state health authorities, and we will follow the direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education,” the district said in a statement. “We will continue to communicate as new information becomes available.”
The district is working on prevention in the short term. It is providing posters and reminders about washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes. The district is using CDC guidelines for the cleaning of its facilities and frequently touched surfaces. It was also noted that there is enough soap and hand sanitizer at each school. Staff will also be encouraging students to wash their hands during the during. The schools are providing sanitizer dispensers at the cafeterias and building entrances.
The planning team is developing longer-term plans to address critical operational issues system-wide. As of March 13, the district has canceled most school-sponsored activities until the end of spring break (which is April 12). These canceled activities include events bringing parents and other into the schools (such as school carnivals, parent/teacher conferences, plays, concerts, science nights) and field trips.
After-school child care (Kidstop) is not affected and will continue as usual.
If the schools are directed to close, the district responded, “We are working on a flex learning plan for all grades.”
Staff are also working to support students who may have anxiety about the virus. They will let the student that the “district has a plan to deal with any potential outbreak. Our most important goal is keeping you safe and healthy.”
Students will also know that district leaders are in regular touch with health experts so they have the best information available. Student Services staff are available whenever students need to talk through your worries.
Keep up to date with any news from the district by going to district279.org
MAPLE GROVE
Maple Grove is one of 14 cities who are members of the North Suburban Emergency Management Planning Group. Together, they created and maintain an Emergency Operations Plan to address natural disasters of all kinds, including community health emergencies.
The city understands that members of the public want to know what is being done to address the arrival of the COVID-19 virus.
Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush reports that the city is reviewing and adjusting their emergency preparedness plans, including their pandemic emergency plan, and discussing ways to insure that essential services are not interrupted during the COVID-19 health emergency.
Bush said, “The thought of pandemic in the local area is scary for most people, but that doesn’t change the need to do simple things recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Practicing simple things can slow the spread of coronavirus and protect individuals. This includes normal cold and flu precautions.”
Social distancing is an important way to help limit the spread of COVID-19. City meetings have the potential to be held using web based conferencing and/or telephone conference calls. Meetings that are open to the public will still need to be open to the public, but in some cases, these meetings may require speakers to attend remotely via web based options. The public would still be able to attend in the regular scheduled location. However, due to social distancing requirements one or more council members might attend electronically due to illness or quarantine that prevents them from attending in person.
Maple Grove’s emergency management team monitors multiple sources of information to maintain situational awareness during this health emergency. This includes working closely with Hennepin County Emergency Management and Hennepin County Public Health, as well as following guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health. Decisions to reduce or even temporarily suspend non-essential city activities will follow Maple Grove’s established emergency plans and recommendations from the Minnesota and Hennepin County Health Departments.
Maple Grove’s leadership team actively reviews staffing and will adjust schedules to address making sure people are in place to provide essential services. Chief Bush said, “Our number one priority is making sure that we are able to continue providing critical services. That means emergency response by police officers and firefighters, providing clean water and sewer service, as well as other critical infrastructure maintenance.”
The city will continue to make necessary adjustments as the COVID-19 outbreak evolves.
OSSEO
The city of Osseo will respond next week.
WHAT YOU CAN DO
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of the disease include fever, coughing and shortness of breath that can appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm emphasized the important role every Minnesotan can play in limiting the spread of COVID-19. “First and foremost that means staying home when you are sick,” she said. “It also means covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently, and avoiding touching your face throughout the day.”
For more information on COVID-19, visit cdc.gov and health.state.mn.us.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.