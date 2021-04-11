The annual city of Maple Grove tree sale is postponed until the fall. Due to a high demand for nursery trees over the last year, inventory and selection of available trees is currently very low.
According to the city, the fall is a good time to plant trees.
Residents should watch for a tree order form in the summer city newsletter. Tree sales are anticipated to happen in mid- to late-September.
