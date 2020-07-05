A dream come true turned into a nightmare for small business owner, Dawn Olson-Wallerus of Sugar & Spice Sweetery in Maple Grove. Her storefront opened just six weeks before a global pandemic halted everything.
Sugar & Spice Sweetery was the next move for Olson-Wallerus after her home custom cake business kept growing. Olson-Wallerus and Reding met at a local chamber event in 2019, and decided to partner to bring a little more sweetness to Maple Grove. The Sweetery opened Feb 3, right next door to Rock Elm Tavern restaurant.
The first few weeks were filled with friends, family, new and past clients drooling over the fresh baked cinnamon rolls and scratch-made cakelets. Then the Peacetime Emergency Act announcement came on March 16. A total blow to all small businesses, but also a very scary and unknown time for everyone. Since Sugar & Spice wasn’t a dine-in establishment, they remained open to hopefully serve those still looking to support small. The support was there the first few weeks, and the shop stayed abreast with what guests were looking for, “We kept coming up with kits to keep the kids busy at home, simple celebration cakes, but it just wasn’t enough,” said Olson-Wallerus.
With the status of the economy, constant change, and state mandates it became too much for the little shop. “We didn’t even get a chance,” said Troy Reding of Rock Elm Tavern. Sadly, the sprinkles have lost their luster. Sugar & Spice Sweetery closed its doors Sunday, June 28, at 3 p.m.
It’s more of a Minnesota goodbye though as Olson-Wallerus will maintain her custom cake business within the space; she’ll have access to baking supplies and a consultation room. Reding will repurpose the storefront to align with the Rock Elm Tavern brand (more to come later this summer).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.