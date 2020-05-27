Maple Grove Parks and Recreation has made the decision to cancel all of its June and July Sounds of Summer performances at the Maple Grove Town Green. This decision was made due to the gathering restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This means that the following events are canceled: Monday night performances, Wednesday night performances, Thursday morning kids performances, and Friday night movies.
At this time, the Parks and Recreation team is looking into offering some alternative performance options. More details will be coming soon.
