Maple Grove’s National Night Out wins top award

(Photo courtesy of Maple Grove Police Department)

The Maple Grove National Night Out 2022 event received a second place award nationally for cities with populations between 50,000 and 100,000.

Once again, the city of Maple Grove has been awarded for its National Night Out events. Maple Grove placed second nationally for National Night Out 2022.

The National Association of Town Watch notified the Maple Grove Police Department that the city placed second nationally for its National Night Out work for cities with a population between 50,000 – 100,000.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments