Maple Grove’s National Night Out wins top award

Once again, the city of Maple Grove has been awarded for its National Night Out events. Maple Grove placed second nationally for National Night Out 2022.
The National Association of Town Watch notified the Maple Grove Police Department that the city placed second nationally for its National Night Out work for cities with a population between 50,000 – 100,000.
According to the National Night Out website, the event “enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”
Maple Grove was judged against 20 other cities throughout the country, the police department’s Facebook page stated. The top ten list for our population category is:
1. Brooklyn Park, Minnesota
2. Maple Grove, Minnesota
3. Suffolk, Virginia
4. Gloucester Township, New Jersey
5. Cedar Park, Texas
6. Arlington Heights, Illinois
7. Portsmouth, Virginia
8. Pflugerville, Texas
9. Bowie, Maryland
10. Chino Hills, California
The Maple Grove Police Facebook page added, “We thank Community Outreach Specialist Todd Strege for his leadership and dedication to organize our city-wide NNO events that include a community kick-off celebration attended by over 1,000 community members and over 200 individual neighborhood parties.”
