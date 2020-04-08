The city of Maple Grove’s MY RIDE is offering a grocery pick-up and food shelf pick-up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MY RIDE GROCERY PICK UP
This grocery pick up is available to residents using Maple Grove stores that offer pick-up service.
MY RIDE customers can order groceries and household essentials online from a Maple Grove store that has online shopping and local pick-up. MY RIDE will pick that order up and deliver to the house.
No fares will be collected for this service. People can book the same day or in advance by calling 763-493-2200. Do not use the Ecolane app to book these grocery pick ups.
People should tell the store that MY RIDE is picking up the order and should also provide the store with an order number. If someone does not have an order number, they will need to confirm with transit that the customer name on file is correct and the order was placed in that name.
There is a four-bag limit on each order.
MY RIDE is aware that sometimes orders can come in multiple pick ups. MY RIDE will allow for multiple deliveries for one order.
Some stores also require a call upon arrival to pick up the order. MY RIDE will contact dispatch when they arrive in order to fulfill the order.
Prescription medications are not available for pick up with this service.
Pick-ups will be scheduled at a commercial location within the city. The deliveries of groceries will be delivered within 60 minutes of the scheduled pick-up time. Drivers will verify the person’s photo ID at drop-off.
EXPANDED SERVICE TO CROSS, CEAP
The MY RIDE service area has also expanded to include CROSS in Rogers and CEAP in Brooklyn Center. People are able to use MY RIDE to travel to these locations or pick up their food shelf groceries.
There is also a four-bag limit with this service.
CROSS Services is located at 12915 Weinand Circle in Rogers. Their contact information is: 763-425-1050 or crossservices.org/contact/
CEAP, Northwest Family Service Center is located at 7051 Brooklyn Blvd. in Brooklyn Center. Their contact information is: 763-566-9600 and ceap.org/about/locations
BUS/RIDER SAFETY
Maple Grove Transit is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety of its riders and staff is of utmost concern. Buses and facilities are cleaned on a regular basis. The transit services also encourage riders to follow the information and guidelines recommended by the Minnesota Department of Health on the COVID-19 crisis.
Check the Rider Alerts page at maplegrovetransit.org on a regular basis for updates. People may also sign-up to receive these alerts via email.
Maple Grove Transit has implemented some changes to the MY RIDE service due to current COVID-19 situation. The MY RIDE service now only allows single trips to be booked per bus. Group trips will be suspended until further notice.
All buses have cleaning supplies and drivers are cleaning buses on a regular basis, but riders can help as well by: regularly washing hands frequently with soap and water, avoid touching the face with unwashed hands, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, and don’t use public transit if you’re sick.
If people have any questions, contact the Transit Administrator at: transit@maplegrovemn.gov or 763-494-6005.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
