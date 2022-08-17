Minnesota Aurora player and Maple Grove native Morgan Turner is taking her soccer talents across the sea. Turner became the first Aurora athlete to sign a professional contract, joining SCU Torreense in Portugal’s Liga BPI for the 2022-23 season.
“Playing professionally is a dream come true for me, so I couldn’t be more excited to play for Torreense this season,” Turner said in a press release.
“Playing for Aurora this summer prepared me to play professionally,” she said. “I competed at a high level in practice every day with my teammates and we played against strong teams in our division and playoffs. The coaches also helped me improve by continuing to develop me as a player and teaching me more about the game in a variety of ways. Playing in Portugal will allow me to learn from the different perspectives of my coaches and teammates and also teach me about different styles of soccer, and I’m excited to become a better player and coach from this experience.”
Turner’s first game with her new club is set for Aug. 28 against Clube Atlético Ouriense for the League Cup. SCU Torreense, which was founded in 1917, is located in Torres Vedras, roughly 40 kilometers north of Lisbon.
Turner, who played high school soccer for Wayzata High School and collegiate soccer at DePaul University, finished the 2022 Aurora season with a team-high eight goals and 16 total points scored in 635 minutes on the pitch during eight regular-season and three postseason matches in the club’s inaugural season.
“Minnesota Aurora was founded to create an environment for developing women on and off the field to grow and develop in the game. Turner’s signing is a tremendous achievement for Aurora in its first season,” the team said in a press release.
