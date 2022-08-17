Minnesota Aurora player and Maple Grove native Morgan Turner is taking her soccer talents across the sea. Turner became the first Aurora athlete to sign a professional contract, joining SCU Torreense in Portugal’s Liga BPI for the 2022-23 season.

“Playing professionally is a dream come true for me, so I couldn’t be more excited to play for Torreense this season,” Turner said in a press release.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments