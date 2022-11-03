The improvements to Main Street in Maple Grove, between Arbor Lakes Parkway and Elm Creek Boulevard, are complete. Mayor Mark Steffenson, center, cuts the ribbon during a grand reopening event Oct. 24.
Maple Grove City Council member Phil Leith speaks during the ribbon-cutting event. Mayor Mark Steffenson and council members Karen Jaeger and Judy Hanson were also in attendance.
After 20-plus years, Maple Grove’s Main Street received a facelift. The city has completed work on the roadway and sidewalks, which began this summer.
Back in 2021, the city started the planning process for improvements along the road’s corridor. The project’s plans were approved in January at just under $3 million. The renovation project consisted of the reconstruction of the street with bituminous pavement, utility improvements, curbs with updated ADA facilities, sidewalks and streetscape elements.
The utility improvements included rehabilitating existing hydrants and gate valves, sanitary sewer and storm sewer casting replacement, and minor sewer improvements due to the realignment of the curb and gutters.
As part of the streetscape improvements, there are now expanded gathering spaces and more trees.
Mayor Mark Steffenson spoke during the ribbon-cutting event. He said Main Street has stood as an example of smart suburban growth during the past 23 years.
“We are happy to reinvest in the corridor, and continue our investment in downtown Maple Grove,” he said. “We hope people come to see the improvements and check out some of the great businesses that call downtown Maple Grove home.”
He also thanked store owners in the area.
“The patience of retailers and people who have businesses on Main Street – I know it’s been a long summer. It’s been a long summer for me trying to come here to some of these locations as well,” said Steffenson.
