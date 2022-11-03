After 20-plus years, Maple Grove’s Main Street received a facelift. The city has completed work on the roadway and sidewalks, which began this summer.

Back in 2021, the city started the planning process for improvements along the road’s corridor. The project’s plans were approved in January at just under $3 million. The renovation project consisted of the reconstruction of the street with bituminous pavement, utility improvements, curbs with updated ADA facilities, sidewalks and streetscape elements.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments