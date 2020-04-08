Maple Grove property owners received their 2020 valuation notices in March. The notice provides information regarding the estimated market value and property classification for property taxes payable in 2021. If a resident has questions or disagrees with the classification or estimated market value for the property, contact the city of Maple Grove Assessor’s office first to discuss concerns. Often issues can be resolved at this level.
However, if questions or concerns are not resolved after reviewing them with the Assessing Department, people may continue their appeal.
If a resident wishes to make an appeal to the Maple Grove Local Board of Appeal and Equalization, an application is requested by Friday, April 10. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are asked to submit their application for appeal either online or by phone to the city’s Assessing Department.
Options available to submit an appeal include:
• Submit an appeal application directly to the City Assessor’s office online at maplegrovemn.gov/localboardapplication
• Submit appeal via email to assessing@maplegrovemn.gov
• Call the city’s Assessing Department at 763-494-6250 and speak directly to a staff member.
Property owners will receive notification that their application has been received. All appeals will be brought to the Maple Grove Local Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting Tuesday, April 14, at 7 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maple Grove City Council has transitioned to an online format for public meetings, including the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization. Appropriate city staff and the City Attorney will also be attending the online meeting.
The city strongly encourages individuals to utilize online or phone methods to submit their appeal application. If people do not have access to these resources, the council chambers of the Maple Grove Government Center will be open on April 14, at 7 p.m. for walk-in appeals. Those who have called or emailed ahead will have their appeals heard first. Social distancing and increased sanitation are provided in the council chambers.
Please note an appeal to the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization is required prior to participating in the County Board of Appeal and Equalization.
The agenda for the April 14 Maple Grove Board of Local Appeal and Equalization meeting will be available for viewing at bit.ly/viewmaplegrovemtg. The meeting can also be viewed live on Comcast Channel 16, and video replay is available at the aforementioned website.
