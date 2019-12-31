Maple Grove’s Lamker joins 1,000-point club

Maple Grove junior forward Jordyn Lamker surpassed the 1000-point mark for her career Dec. 27 in a 70-35 win at Brainerd. Lamker scored 16 points in the game to reach 1001 points. She is seventh on the Crimson all-time scoring list, just 331 points from the No. 1 spot occupied by Tia Battle.
The seventh-ranked Crimson (8-2) next visit old nemesis and No. 6 St. Michael-Albertville (5-3) Friday, Jan. 3. The Crimson had defeated the Knights in the last two Section 8 championship games.
