Maple Grove’s Lamker joins 1,000-point club

Crimson's Jordyn Lamker is joined by teammates and coaches after the Brainerd game. She reached 1,000 points in her career. (Photo courtesy of Maple Grove Girls’ Basketball)

Maple Grove junior forward Jordyn Lamker surpassed the 1000-point mark for her career Dec. 27 in a 70-35 win at Brainerd. Lamker scored 16 points in the game to reach 1001 points. She is seventh on the Crimson all-time scoring list, just 331 points from the No. 1 spot occupied by Tia Battle.

The seventh-ranked Crimson (8-2) next visit old nemesis and No. 6 St. Michael-Albertville (5-3) Friday, Jan. 3. The Crimson had defeated the Knights in the last two Section 8 championship games.

