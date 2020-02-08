Maple Grove’s Jennifer Carnahan sworn into President’s Advisory Commission

On Jan. 27, Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to members of President Donald J. Trump’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders at the White House in celebration of the Lunar New Year.
MNGOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, who grew up in Maple Grove, is part of this commission.
Key Administration officials speaking at the event included co-chairs of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia also gave remarks. This is the first time that there were three Cabinet members present for the swearing-in of the Commissioners with the Vice President.
Vice President of the United States Mike Pence said, “This year we’ve got a lot to celebrate. I’m proud to report that under the leadership of President Donald Trump, Asian Americans are prospering like never before. The American economy is soaring and Asian Americans are driving capital investment and growth and job creation in cities and towns large and small all across the land.”
U. S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said, “It was my pleasure to participate in today’s Lunar New Year celebration with everyone involved in the newly re-established White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. We look forward to working with all of you in building a prosperous future for everyone in this wonderful community.”
Chairman of the President’s Advisory Commission Dr. Paul Hsu said, “There are so many things we can and should do for our community to bring the opportunities and prosperities to Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, helping them to realize achieving the American Dream is possible for everyone.”
The members of the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders who took their oath of office at the event include: Jennifer Carnahan of Minnesota, Dr. Paul Hsu of Florida, Congresswoman Amata Radewagen of American Samoa, Rev. Herman Martir of Texas, Governor Eddie Calvo of Guam, Doris Flores Brooks of Guam, Grace Lee of Michigan, Prem Parameswaran of New York, Sup. Michelle Steel of California, Chiling Tong of Maryland, George Leing of Colorado, Jan-Ie Low of Nevada, and Keiko Orrall of Massachusetts.
