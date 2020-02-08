Maple Grove’s Jennifer Carnahan sworn into President’s Advisory Commission

At a historic Lunar New Year event at the White House, Vice President Mike Pence administers the oath of office to the commissioners of President Donald J. Trump’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (which includes MNGOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan) with Cabinet Members Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, and Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia serving as official witnesses. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen)