Maple Grove’s Brown, Baltes, Hopp top at state swimming

Maple Grove Crimson Jackson Brown won first place in the 500 free at the State Class AA Boys Swimming and Diving meet on March 19 held at the University of Minnesota. Brown’s winning time was 4:28.81. He also placed second in the 200 freestyle.
Teammate Daniel Baltes took second place in both the 50 free and 100 free. And Zach Hopp placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke.
Crimson relay team for the 200 free placed third in state (Baltes, Jalen Liew, Hopp, Brown). And the 400 free relay team (Baltes, Liew, TJ Palli and Brown) took fourth place.
Liew earned a 16th place finish in the 50 free, while Gerrit Riekels also took 16th in the Individual Medley event. An 11th place finish in the Medley Relay (Riekels, Liew, Hopp, Palli) also brought in points for the Crimson.
With so many talented Crimson swimmers winning top 16 placements at the state tournament, the team earned enough points to boost them to an overall fifth place finish. With no spectators allowed at the meet this year, the atmosphere was not as energized as in other years. Yet the athletes still pulled off many of their best swims of the year and personal bests.
The Crimson swimmers broke an amazing five team records at Friday’s state tournament. A fantastic final meet for this undefeated team that also won their Conference and Section Championships this year.
