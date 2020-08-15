BeeHive Homes of Maple Grove working hard to help raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. The site was recently home a concert by Miss Myra and the Moonshiners. BeeHive Homes is also gearing up for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Miss Myra and The Moonshiners at the BeeHive were at the Maple Grove BeeHive location on Aug. 1. The band performed outside of the fenced-in area. Residents of BeeHive Homes were place on the other side of the fence, spread out, to enjoy the music.
The Maple Grove BeeHive team, The Bees’ Knees of Maple Grove, will walk at the BeeHive Saturday, Sept. 26, starting at 10 a.m. as part of Walk to End Alzheimer’s. There will be two options for the walk. The first is the Hive Walk, which starts at 10 a.m., and takes participants on a stroll around the building.
The second option is the Buzz Around The Block starting at 10:30 a.m.. Participants will walk south on West Fish Lake Road and turn right on 80th Place N., to Shenandoah Lane N., where the group will connect to the Elm Creek Forest Trail for a nature walk, then out to Weaver Lake Road and back to the BeeHive. This will be approximately 1.75 miles.
The Bees’ Knees of Maple Grove team page is up and running: act.alz.org/goto/TheBeesKneesOfMapleGrove.
