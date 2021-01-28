Maple Grove’s annual Wonders of Winter coming Feb. 20

The annual Wonders of Winter event in Maple Grove is planned for Saturday, Feb. 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Central Park of Maple Grove. The free event will include several outdoor activities for people to take part in. (File photo by Alicia Miller)

Looking for something to do this winter? Looking to get outside and get some fresh air? Maple Grove’s Parks and Recreation Department is planning event that will do just that.

The fourth annual Wonders of Winter event is taking place Saturday, Feb. 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Central Park of Maple Grove, 12000 Central Park Way.

This free event offers plenty of fun winter activities for the entire family to enjoy.

The outdoor activities planned include snowshoeing, kite flying and ice luminaries, to name a few.

A scavenger hunt will also be part of the fun.

There will be a food truck onsite selling mini donuts.

This year, COVID-19 precautions will be implemented during the February event.

To stay up to date on the event, visit bit.ly/wow2021.

