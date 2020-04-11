April will be a interesting month for speakers as the Rotary Club of Maple Grove will host conversations on a variety of subjects including China, Hennepin Technical College, prosthetic appliances and Guatemala.
On April 14, Nairobi Adams, vice president of advancement at Hennepin Technical College will discuss how the college provides a pathway for high paying, in demand jobs.
On April 21, Greg Ekbom MD retired, President and CEO of Dignity for Amputee International, will talk about his company’s mission to furnish prosthetic appliances to needy persons in third world countries.
On April 28, Jennifer Borel of the Rotary Club of Maple Grove, will give us the highlights of her recent mission trip to Guatemala.
Although currently the Rotary is meeting remotely over the internet, the Rotary Club of Maple Grove normally meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are encouraged and welcome. For more information call Tim Deets at 763-710-0351.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world. For more information go to portal.clubrunner.ca/2186
