Lively discussions will continue during meetings of the Rotary Club of Maple Grove in the month of October.
On Oct. 5, Tom Thorfinnson, chief strategy officer at Rotary International, will focus on the current trends influencing Rotary at the global level plus ways to continue to keep Rotary Clubs relevant at the local level.
On Oct. 12, Myron Green, founder and CEO of Mr. Greenhouse Productions, LLC; and Sharon Green MA, founder and CEO of Peace of Hope, Inc; will speak on how to equip children who are experiencing imprisonment of a family member with the best coping skills possible.
On Oct. 19, Paul Schnell, commissioner at the Minnesota Department of Corrections, will explain the Minnesorta Rehabilitation and Reinvestment Act, and how it uses flexibility to transform lives in prison one person at a time.
The club meets on Tuesdays at the Maple Grove Government Center starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 8 a.m. The meetings are also available on ZOOM. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join the meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan, 952-818-9100.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world.
For more information, visit maplegroverotary.org
