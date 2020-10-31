The Rotary Club of Maple Grove will hear from several local speakers in November.

On Nov. 3, Tracie Bluse Ward, president and founder of Living Wisely at Celebrations of Life Services, Inc., will enlighten the group on how to increase an impact and transform lives as an organization, and have our own best lives with insight and intention.

On Nov. 10, Dr. Rolando Garcia, president of North Hennepin Community College, will introduce himself and talk about his new position. He will also talk about the mission of the community college and take questions.

On Nov. 17, James Manolis Ph. D., forest conservation director at the Nature Conservancy of Minnesota and the Dakotas, will discuss restoring Minnesota’s forests in the age of climate change.

Although currently the group is meeting remotely over the internet, the Rotary Club of Maple Grove normally meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join the internet meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan at 952-818-9100.

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world. For more information go to maplegroverotary.org

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments