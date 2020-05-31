The Rotary Club of Maple Grove will continue its lively conversations on a variety of subjects in June.
On June 2, the Maple Grove Senior High Junior Rotarians will reflect on this challenging school year and their future academic plans.
On June 9, Julie Jo-Severson, author, Maple Grove resident, and former Rotary Exchange Student will talk about her recently published book on behind-the-scenes treasures of the Twin Cities.
On June 30, Chad and Claire Simons, owners of 3-Cricketeers, will speak about their business in St Louis Park that grows and harvests crickets to convert into protein for human consumption.
Although currently we are meeting remotely over the internet, the Rotary Club of Maple Grove normally meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join the internet meetings. For more information call Tim Deets, 763-710-0351.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world. For more information go to portal.clubrunner.ca/2186
