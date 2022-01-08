The Rotary Club of Maple Grove will co-host a Climate Solutions Workshop online Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 6 to 7 p.m. Anyone interested in improving their climate understanding, learning how choices can affect outcomes, and wanting to consider ways to take action is invited to attend.
Registration is available by going to forms.gle/YTjbJeFQaid6JKYF7 .
Topics to be discussed include the impacts of planting trees and using electric vehicles. The workshop will use the Enroads Online Tool created by Climate Interactive to allow participants to design their own solutions to the climate challenge. Climate Challenge, a spinoff from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, creates accessible scientific tools that help people see connections, play out scenarios, and see what works to address climate challenges faced.
The other co-sponsors of this workshop include Twin Cities Rotary Ecoclub, Eden Prairie ESRAG, and A Group Of MIT Alumni.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove meets on Tuesdays at the Maple Grove Government Center starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 8 a.m. The meetings are also available on ZOOM. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join the meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan, 952-818-9100.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.4 million Rotarians worldwide.
Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world.
