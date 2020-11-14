The Rotary Club of Maple Grove will host its 30th annual fundraising gala virtually this year, Saturday, Nov. 21, starting at 6:30 p.m. The event will be free to attend and will raise funds to support community projects including delivery of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) to Minnesota healthcare workers, and international projects including water dams and  wells in India, as well as donations to support the eradication of Polio throughout the world.

The online event will include a video program that highlights the many accomplishments of the Rotary Club of Maple Grove; and a virtual silent auction where viewers can bid on items and experiences from the comfort of their own home using their cell phone. Auction items include cooking, sporting, adventure, and travel experiences. There is something for everyone – including holiday packages that includes a fresh cut tree.

Visit one.bidpal.net/maplegroverotarygala2020/welcome to register for the gala. Registering ensures people will have access to the most recent information as the event approaches.

Rotary Club of Maple Grove meets every Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. – currently remotely via the internet – ending promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join. For more information contact Julie Kiernan at 952-818-9100.

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world. For more information go to maplegroverotary.org

