The Rotary Club of Maple Grove will host speakers in a wide range of subjects during the month of March.
On March 2, Angelina Amerigo, Miss Heart of the Lakes and 2021 contestant for Miss Minnesota, will discuss the need to reduce one time uses of plastics and remove plastic trash from rivers, lakes and oceans.
On March 9, John Crudele, the immediate past president of the Rotary Club of Eden Prairie AM, will give a presentation titled “Difference Makers! Intentionally Connect in Work, Family and Life – Lead a Life that Matters.”
On March 16, Randeep “Ricky” Singh Arora, director for Outreach for the Sikh Society of Minnesota will give an introduction to Sikhism and the practice of Sikhism in America.
Although currently we are meeting remotely over the internet, the Rotary Club of Maple Grove normally meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join our meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan, 952-818-9100.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide.
Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world.
For more information go to maplegroverotary.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.