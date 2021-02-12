Maple Grove Rotary reaching out with books

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is donating children’s books to area clinics and schools as part of the Reach out and Read Program. Conrad Grev of Maple Grove Rotary recently met up with Julie Abear of the M Health Fairview distribution center in Columbia Heights.
Abear, coordinator for the facility, sees to getting books to area Fairview clinics. The Reach Out and Read program works with pediatricians to give books to children as part of their wellness visits to promote reading and look for any cognitive problems as part of the visit. The Rotary Club of Maple Grove acquired 1,000 books to give to area clinics and schools.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world.
For more information go to maplegroverotary.org
