On Feb. 9, Dr. Doug Broman and his adopted daughter Karina Kittok will give an update on the 20-year partnership between the Rotary Club of Maple Grove and the Homeless Children’s Crisis Center in Latvia.

On Feb. 16, Kofi Fynn-Aikins PhD, president of Hope for Sisi’s Kids, will talk about his organization’s support for a rural community elementary school in Ghana.

Although currently meeting remotely over the internet, the Rotary Club of Maple Grove normally meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join our meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan at 952-818-9100.

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world. For more information go to maplegroverotary.org.

