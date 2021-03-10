The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is currently looking for students interested in applying for a scholarship to attend a life changing, one-week program at Eagle U. This program is known to help and motivate individuals to personal greatness.
Students entering high school through college-age build self-confidence, motivation, and direction. Participants will find mentors that give them inspiration, wisdom, and new ways to develop a direction in life and be successful. At Eagle U, participants will define their goals and discover the tools to reach them. Students who have attended this program in the past have described it as a life-changing event.
To learn more information about Eagle U, connect with info@EagleUniversity.org.
This year’s Eagle U program will be taking place July 12 through 16 at Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas. The Rotary Scholarship will cover tuition and the student’s airline travel expense and lodging. This year the Maple Grove Rotary Club is sponsoring two students.
To be eligible for the scholarship, the student must be a high school or college-age student attending school, living or connected to the Maple Grove and Osseo communities. Interested students should fill out the application form and it must be submitted by March 31. The requirements on the application form and whom to submit the information can be found at: maplegroverotary.org
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world.
