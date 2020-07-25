Dr. Raj Khankari has been installed as the new president of the Rotary Club of Maple Grove for the term that runs from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
Dr. Khankari was born in Maharashtra State in India. He earned a bachelors and masters in pharmacy in India; a masters in pharmaceutics from the University of Ohio, Cincinnati; a PHD from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from the Carlson School of Management. His career includes stints as a scientist at Burroughs Welcome, general manager at CIMA Labs, CEO at Bioenergy Life Sciences, and CEO at RuboCor Inc.
He has been associated with Rotary International since his childhood. His brother has been president of the Rotary Club of Malegaon India, a club that built a large Rotary Eye Hospital there. Dr. Khankari has been a member of the Rotary Club of Maple Grove since 2016 and has worked in the International, New Generations and Community Service committees. His most recent achievements have included a $30,000 Rotary Grant for a dam and water project in India, and a $60,000 Rotary Grant for PPE equipment for hospitals in the Minneapolis/St Paul area.
Although currently meeting remotely over the internet, the Rotary Club of Maple Grove normally meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join our Internet meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan, 952-818-9100.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world. For more information go to portal.clubrunner.ca/2186
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.