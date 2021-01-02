The Rotary Club of Maple Grove recently kicked off Project Happiness, an effort to distribute food baskets and assistance to more than 1,000 people in the Maple Grove and nearby areas. The project is a collaboration of the Rotary Club, the Dr. Dash Foundation and the Hindu Society of Minnesota.
Each family will receive more than 26 food items including pastas, canned fruits and vegetables, meats, and food for children. Each basket also includes a $20 gift card for gas, a $25 gift card for pizza and a $25 gift card for selected restaurants that can use help during these difficult times. The packing of food and selection of families in need is being coordinated by CROSS Services of Rogers, Osseo School District 279 and local churches.
A total of $15,000 has been raised to fund the project. An additional $5,000 will be donated to CROSS Services to help fund programs in family crisis and mental health. The Dr. Dash Foundation and Hindu Society are separately providing cooked Indian food and gift baskets for an additional 320 families and seniors.
The food distribution is expected to be in three delivery phases and will wrap up by the first week in January.
Although currently we are meeting remotely over the internet, the Rotary Club of Maple Grove normally meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join our meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan at 952-818-9100.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world. For more information go to maplegroverotary.org.
