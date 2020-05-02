The Rotary Club of Maple Grove will continue its virtual conversations on a variety of subjects in May.
On May 5, Rosie Cataldo, director of development and grants at Super Hero Kids, will speak on how to empower children with the tools to prevent sexual and physical abuse.
On May 12, Tom Guetzke of Live Happy Inc will draw on his experiences traveling the globe to show us how to boost happiness in our lives.
On May 19, the Osseo Senior High School Junior Rotarians will discuss their project for the year. The featured presenter will be District 279 School Board Chair Mike Ostaffe.
On May 26, Angelina Amerigo, Miss Heart of the Lakes and contestant for Miss Minnesota 2020 will talk about the need to reduce the one-time use of plastics and how to remove plastic trash from our lakes, rivers and oceans.
Although currently, the group is meeting remotely over the internet, the Rotary Club of Maple Grove normally meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join the internet meetings. For more information call Tim Deets at 763-710-0351.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world. For more information go to portal.clubrunner.ca/2186
