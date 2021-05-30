The Rotary Club of Maple Grove will be holding in-person meetings for the first time in over a year starting in June. The meetings will be held Tuesdays at the Maple Grove Government Center, and also will be accessible on ZOOM starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 8 a.m.
Guests are encouraged and welcome to join our meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan, 952-818-9100.
On June 8, Tammie Epley, founder of Students Connecting Through International Service, will talk about how local fifth grade students are connecting with and helping students in Sasabe, Mexico.
On June 29, Christopher Stein, chief of Heritage Areas and Large Landscape Initiatives with the National Park Service, will speak on what the rotary club can do to help ease the crisis in plant pollination.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide.
Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in the local community and throughout the world.
For more information go to maplegroverotary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.