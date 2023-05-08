Maple Grove Rotary hosts Ethical Leadership workshop for students

(Submitted photo)

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove hosted an all-day Ethical Leadership for Life workshop Thursday, April 13, for the 50 top students from Osseo, Maple Grove and Park Center senior high schools. Students simulating specific roles as board members for an international company seeking ethical solutions to real world problems in marketing, finance and political concerns.

The college-level seminar had students simulating specific roles as board members for an international company seeking ethical solutions to real world problems in marketing, finance and political concerns.

