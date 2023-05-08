Maple Grove Rotary hosts Ethical Leadership workshop for students

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove hosted an all-day Ethical Leadership for Life workshop Thursday, April 13, for the 50 top students from Osseo, Maple Grove and Park Center senior high schools. Students simulating specific roles as board members for an international company seeking ethical solutions to real world problems in marketing, finance and political concerns.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove hosted an all-day Ethical Leadership for Life workshop Thursday, April 13, for the 50 top students from Osseo, Maple Grove and Park Center senior high schools.
The college-level seminar had students simulating specific roles as board members for an international company seeking ethical solutions to real world problems in marketing, finance and political concerns.
The day also included presentations by community businesses and academic leaders including Charles Weinstein, president of Ethical Leaders in Action, LLC; Wendy Loberg, former principal of Maple Grove Senior High School; and Stephen Plant, Certified Financial Planner and Investment Management Consultant with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Each speaker offered systematic methods to identify and analyze ethical issues in business.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church provided the meeting space for the event. Financial sponsors included CS McCrossan Construction Inc., District 279 Foundation, Rotary Club of Maple Grove, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc, Duffy Development, Northland Binder Products, and RBC Wealth Management – The Strehlow Enright Group.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove meets on Tuesdays, usually at the Maple Grove Government Center, starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 8 a.m. The meetings are also available on ZOOM. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join the meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan, 612-234-1082.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.4 million Rotarians worldwide.
Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world.
