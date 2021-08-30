A wide variety of topics are scheduled for discussion by speakers during meetings of the Rotary Club of Maple Grove in the month of September.

On Sept. 7, Maple Grove Rotary member Susan Pryce will talk about her personal experience during the attack on the World Trade Centers and people she knew who were lost.

On Sept. 21, Mary Parenteau, executive director of the Maple Grove Arbor Committee, will discuss the committee’s mission and the Buckthorn Eradication Program.

On Sept. 28, Sara Silva, executive director, and Lisa Wiemelt, co-founder of Maria’s Voice, will speak on the topic of Domestic Abuse Prevention. Maria’s Choice is a non-profit organization established after the murder of Maple Grove Resident Maria Pew by her husband in April 2020.

The club meets on Tuesdays at the Maple Grove Government Center starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 8 a.m. The meetings are also available on ZOOM. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join our meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan, 952-818-9100.

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world.

For more information go to maplegroverotary.org

