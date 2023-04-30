The Rotary Club of Maple Grove will host a variety of interesting speakers at club meetings during the month of May.
On May 2, Leslie Vinson, park and recreation director at Community Connections and Violence Prevention for the city of Minneapolis, will speak about the program. Osseo Senior High School Junior Rotarians will present their legacy project for the year.
On May 9, Taya Brodin-Hanson, president and founder of Maple Grove Giving Connection, will talk on how the organization helps displaced people in need. This meeting will be held at 11:45 a.m. at Angeno’s Pizza.
On May 16, Maple Grove Senior High School Junior Rotarians will present their legacy project for the year. This meeting will be held at 6:45 a.m. at the café in Lund’s/Byerly’s.
On May 23, the Maple Grove Rotary Club will host a public Meet and Greet at Malone’s Bar and Grill in Maple Grove from 4 to 8 p.m. Malone’s will be donating 50% of food profits to the club during that time.
The club meets on Tuesdays, usually at the Maple Grove Government Center, starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 8 a.m. The meetings are also available on ZOOM. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan, 612-234-1082.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.4 million Rotarians worldwide.
Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in the local community and throughout the world.
