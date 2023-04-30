The Rotary Club of Maple Grove will host a variety of interesting speakers at club meetings during the month of May.

On May 2, Leslie Vinson, park and recreation director at Community Connections and Violence Prevention for the city of Minneapolis, will speak about the program. Osseo Senior High School Junior Rotarians will present their legacy project for the year.

