Issues including inner city challenges and Minneapolis history will be explored at meetings of the Rotary Club of Maple Grove during the month of May.
On May 3, John Turnipseed, executive director of Urban Ventures and Mad Dads will discuss what goes on in inner city Minneapolis and St. Paul that contributes to the violence we hear about every day, and strategies to mitigate youth violence.
On May 10, Tom Weber, author of “Minneapolis: An Urban Biography,” will give us a concise and comprehensive look at the city’s history and the roots of the nation’s largest racial disparities.
On May 17, Osseo Junior Rotarians from Osseo Senior High School will share their personal experiences with the Rotary Club of Maple Grove.
On May 31, Maple Grove Junior Rotarians from Maple Grove Senior High School will talk about their personal experiences with the Rotary Club of Maple Grove, and also about their legacy project hosting a Kindness Retreat at Basswood Elementary School.
The club meets on Tuesdays at the Maple Grove Government Center starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 8 a.m. The meetings are also available on ZOOM. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join the meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan, 952-818-9100.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.4 million Rotarians worldwide.
Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world.
