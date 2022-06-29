A wide variety of topics will be presented by speakers at meetings of the Rotary Club of Maple Grove during the month of July.

On July 5, Maple Grove Chief of Police Eric Werner will talk about the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Foundation and how it benefits police departments throughout the state.

On July 12, Gillian Key, executive director of the Maple Grove Ambassador Scholarship Program, will explain what the program is about. The three current ambassadors will introduce themselves and talk about their experiences during this past year and their plans for the coming year.

On July 19. Deseria Galloway, executive director of Well Spring Second Chance Center, will discuss the Well Spring Second Chance Program and Fishers of Men Program with an emphasis in the area of improving lives of ex-offenders. Note – this meeting will be held in a different location. Check maplegroverotary.org for more information.

The club meets on Tuesdays at the Maple Grove Government Center starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 8 a.m. The meetings are also available on ZOOM. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join the meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan, 952-818-9100.

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.4 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world.

For more information go to maplegroverotary.org

