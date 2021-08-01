Legislative matters and the environment will be the topics of speakers during meetings of the Rotary Club of Maple Grove in the month of August.

On Aug. 3, State Senator Warren Limmer will speak about his view of matters of interest in the Minnesota Legislature.

On Aug. 10, Brian Anderson, member of the Minnesota Electric Owners Group, will talk about the myths and reality of owning an electric vehicle.

On Aug. 17, District 34B State Representative Kristin Bahner and District 34A State Representative Kristin Robbins will discuss their take on matters of interest in the Minnesota Legislature.

The club meets on Tuesdays at the Maple Grove Government Center starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 8 a.m. The meetings are also available on ZOOM. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join the meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan at 952-818-9100.

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world.

For more information go to maplegroverotary.org

