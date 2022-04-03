Issues including light rail transit, your mindset, and baseball will be explored at meetings of the Rotary Club of Maple Grove in April.
On April 5, Sophia Ginis, manager of public involvement for the Blue Line Extension Project with Metro Transit, will explain the process of selecting a community supported route for the Blue Line light rail extension from downtown to Brooklyn Park.
On April 12, mind synch pro Brad Lantz will dare us to challenge our thoughts and liberate ourselves from being controlled by what we have been taught, experienced and believe.
On April 19, Derrick Scharr, general manager of the St. Paul Saints, will talk about the Saint’s upcoming 30th season in St. Paul and second season as a Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.
The club meets on Tuesdays at the Maple Grove Government Center starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 8 a.m. The meetings are also available on ZOOM. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join the meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan, 952-818-9100.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.4 million Rotarians worldwide.
Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world.
