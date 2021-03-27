The Rotary Club of Maple Grove will celebrate the return of spring with a host of speakers during the month of April.
On April 6, Drs. Lee and Joel Friedrich of the University of Wisconsin, Barron County, will share the stories of Somali refugees who have settled in Barron County and how US immigration policies have affected them and their families.
On April 13, Chief Eric Warner and Commander Jon Wetternach, both of the Maple Grove Police Department, will discuss body worn camera technology and its effects on the police department.
On April 20, Alan Anderson of the Rotary Action Team in Northfield, Minnesota, will speak on climate change and the need to protect our environment.
Although currently meeting remotely over the internet, the Rotary Club of Maple Grove normally meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join our meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan, 952-818-9100.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world.
For more information go to maplegroverotary.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.