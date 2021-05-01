The Rotary Club of Maple Grove be will be hosting one meeting in May.

During its May 4 meeting, the Rotary will hear from Jagannathan Marimalai, director of community services development for the Rotary Club of Chennai, India. His primary topics will be what their club is doing towards blindness prevention in India, and the distribution of mobility carts for the differentially disabled.

Although currently the group is meeting remotely over the internet, the Rotary Club of Maple Grove normally meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m.

Guests are encouraged and welcome to join the meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan at 952-818-9100.

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide.

Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in the local community and throughout the world.

For more information go to maplegroverotary.org

