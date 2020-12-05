The Rotary Club of Maple Grove 30th annual fundraising gala, hosted virtually this year on Nov. 21, turned out to be a hugely successful event raising $89,000 from donors and silent auction bidders. The money will be used to support community projects including delivery of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) to Minnesota healthcare workers, and international projects including water projects in India and the eradication of Polio throughout the world.
The event included a video program about the many accomplishments of the Rotary Club of Maple Grove. It also included a virtual silent auction where viewers could bid on items and experiences from the comfort of their own home. Auction items included an AirBNB in Key West Florida, a Boundary Waters Canoe Area experience, a bike trip and overnight stay in Lanesboro, a helicopter ride, a drone, a five course dinner at Biaggi’s Restaurant in Maple Grove, and many, many others. An all-time high of 450 persons took part in the Gala.
A complete recording of the event and opportunity to donate can be found at one.bidpal.net/maplegroverotarygala2020/welcome
Although the group is currently meeting remotely over the internet, the Rotary Club of Maple Grove normally meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join the internet meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan at 952-818-9100.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world. For more information go to maplegroverotary.org
