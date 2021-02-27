The Rotary Club of Maple Grove finished its project to get Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) donated and delivered to health care facilities across Minnesota. A total of $85,000 worth of equipment has been delivered to 415 facilities.
The initial grant for the project came from The Rotary Club of Maple Grove along with the India Association of Minnesota as a collaborating organization, with a $60,000 Global Grant from Rotary International. Rotary Global Grants typically support large activities with sustainable and measurable outcomes. This was the largest grant procured by the Maple Grove club to date.
In addition to the Rotary Club of Maple Grove, other Rotary Clubs contributing to this grant are the Rotary Club of Brooklyn Park in Minnesota and several clubs from Thane, India including the Rotary Clubs of Thana West, Thane, Thane Down Town, Thane Lake City, Thane North, Thane Mid Town, and Kalyan Riverside.
An additional $25,000 was raised when the need proved great enough to extend the program. India Association of Minnesota and the Rotary clubs of City of Lakes, Uptown, Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, Plymouth and Minneapolis contributed towards the additional funds.
Volunteers from the Rotary Club of Maple Grove and India Association of Minnesota worked tirelessly for seven months during the COVID-19 year to call hundreds of healthcare facilities and deliver PPE’s to facilities around Minnesota. Equipment donated included 400 gallons of hand sanitizer, 150,000 disposable wipes, 625 goggles, 70,000 gloves, 56,000 disposable masks, 9,000 KN95 masks, 1,575 face shields, 400 thermometers, 500 oxymeters, 1,000 fabric gowns, and 8,000 fabric masks.
Since the beginning of the Pandemic in March, Maple Grove Rotary has responded to the crisis by cutting out, sewing, and distributing facemasks. To this date 4,300 masks have been made and distributed to locations including Allina Health Care, Key West Florida Emergency Medical Teams, the Navajo and Hopi Nations of Northern Arizona, North Minneapolis, the Fon Du Lac Reservation, and to the homeless encampment in Powderhorn Park, Minneapolis.
The India Association of Minnesota community platform with 200+ volunteers, community organizers and many partner organizations has produced and distributed 15,000 fabric masks, 1,200 gowns, 900 face shields and also purchased and distributed N-95 masks, wipes, caps, gloves, goggles, hand sanitizers and thermometers to essential frontline and healthcare workers and vulnerable seniors and community members all across Minnesota.
Although currently meeting remotely over the internet, the Rotary Club of Maple Grove normally meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join the internet meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan, 952-818-9100.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world. For more information go to portal.clubrunner.ca/2186
India Association of Minnesota, founded in 1973, is an umbrella coalition organization representing 50,000+ Asian Indians (the second largest group of foreign born Minnesotans) and 50+ partner organizations that represent cultural, regional, service, spiritual, religious, and social causes across the community. The India Association of Minnesota platform pools collective resources of the community to promote Culture, give back through Charity and establish Connections. Join our movement and make a difference. More details at iamn.org.
