Maple Grove Rotary awards electric bikes

Deidre Wade was the lucky winner of two Trek electric bikes and a biker carrier that was awarded as part of the Rotary Club of Maple Grove Gala Fundraiser in December. Pictured (left to right) are Dan Book, owner of Maple Grove Cycling – Trek and bike sponsor; Deidre Wade and fiancée Matt Sisterman.
The Maple Grove Rotary Fundraiser is held annually and is the chief means of raising funds for Rotary Club of Maple Grove service projects locally and throughout the world.
The club meets on Tuesdays, usually at the Maple Grove Government Center, starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 8 a.m. The meetings are also available on ZOOM. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join our meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan, 612-234-1082.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.4 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world. For more information go to maplegroverotary.org
