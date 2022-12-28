Maple Grove Rotary awards electric bikes

(Submitted photo)

Deidre Wade was the lucky winner of two Trek electric bikes and a biker carrier that was awarded as part of the Rotary Club of Maple Grove Gala Fundraiser in December. Pictured (left to right) are Dan Book, owner of Maple Grove Cycling – Trek and bike sponsor; Deidre Wade and fiancée Matt Sisterman.

Deidre Wade was the lucky winner of two Trek electric bikes and a biker carrier that was awarded as part of the Rotary Club of Maple Grove Gala Fundraiser on Dec. 10.

The Maple Grove Rotary Fundraiser is held annually and is the chief means of raising funds for Rotary Club of Maple Grove service projects locally and throughout the world.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments