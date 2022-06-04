A wide variety of topics will be presented by speakers at meetings of the Rotary Club of Maple Grove during the month of June.
On June 7, Barry King, member of the Rotary Club of Maple Grove, will talk of his experience as a platoon leader in Viet Nam during the war.
On June 14, Tammy Epley, founder and leader of Students Connecting Through International Service; Dr. Steven Schwartz, principal of Basswood Elementary School, and the six 2021-22 fifth grade student representatives, will give an update on the program including a recent trip to donate school supplies to students in Sasabe, Mexico.
On June 21, Scott R Nelson, past president of the Rotary Club of Ann Arbor North and co-chair of the Plant-Rich Diet Taskforce of ESRAG (Environmental Sustainability Rotary Action Group), will go into detail on how plant rich diets are critical for the sustainability of people and the planet.
The club meets on Tuesdays at the Maple Grove Government Center starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 8 a.m. The meetings are also available on ZOOM. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join the meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan, 952-818-9100.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.4 million Rotarians worldwide.
Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world.
